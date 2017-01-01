Latest Local News
The USD 407 Board of Education voted unanimously to engage GLMV Architecture as the district's architectural firm for facilities improvements at a special meeting Monday evening.
Dan Gulick has been promoted to the City of Russell's Water Production Superintendent position effective January 24.
The Russell County Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, January 24 in the Ruppenthal Middle School auditorium in Russell.
US Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced Tuesday he is accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C., Manhattan and Olathe, Kansas offices for summer 2017.
A California man was injured in a car versus semi truck crash Monday morning on Interstate 70 near Dorrance.
Latest Local Sports
The Russell High School wrestling team host their final home dual of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as they took on Ellsworth at Amos Morris Gym.
TOPEKA, Kan. - The KSHSAA Executive Board met for their regularly scheduled meeting on January 11 where KSHSAA Executive Director Gary Musselman announced his plans to retire in July of 2018.
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly statewide rankings are out for the week of Jan. 23.