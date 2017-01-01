Latest Local News

RRH Addition Campaign Banner

Community Foundation Established in Osborne County

Osborne County Community FoundationOsborne County is starting a countywide foundation and they have an exciting opportunity this February through the "Love Your County" Campaign 2017.
USD 407 BOE to Interview Architecture Companies Jan. 23

USD 407 BOE 7-13-15The USD 407 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, January 23 at 5 PM at the Central Administration Office in Russell to interview architecture companies for facilities planning.
Commodity Distribution is Jan. 24, 25

foodGovernment surplus commodities will be distributed in Russell at two locations next week.
Elected Russell City Councilmen Sworn In, Outgoing Councilman Phillips Honored

Russell City Council Oaths of Office 1-17-17Three men elected to the Russell City Council in November took their oaths of office at Tuesday's regular monthly Council meeting and outgoing Councilman Paul Phillips was honored for his service.
City of Russell to Offer Tree Limb Pick Up

City of Russell LogoRussell residents who have downed tree limbs from this weekend's ice storm are asked to place the limbs curbside and call the City Building at 483-6311 with your name and address. City crews will begin picking up tree limbs from this storm on Monday, January 23, and will continue picking them up as time permits.
Latest Local Sports

Russell Girls Advance to Winter Jam Title Game

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 43, Ellsworth 41
Area Basketball Scores - January 20

BasketballBasketball teams from four of the five KRSL listening area schools were in action on Friday, January 20.
Russell Boys Score Dominating Win

RHS BasketballBoys: Russell 64, LaCrosse 39
Hoisington Winter Jam Brackets

Basketball2The 11th annual Hoisington Winter Jam is being held this week, January 17-21.
Northern Plains League Tournament Brackets

Basketball3The Northern Plains League Mid-Season Basketball Tournament is being held Jan. 13-21.
