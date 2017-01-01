Radke - Banner Ad #1

Catch Russell Basketball vs. Ellsworth on Tuesday night starting around 6pm on 95.9 Jack FM and streaming on KRSL.com.

Christmas New Years Banner

Latest Local News

Russell Backpack Program Fundraising Campaign Surpasses Its Goal

John Dumler Shaving 1The Russell Backpack Fund has surpassed its fundraising goal of $5,000 in a matching grant challenge.
Read More
Russell County Commissioners to Meet Jan. 3

Russell County Commissioners 10-19-15The Russell County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 3 at 9 AM at the Courthouse due to the New Years holiday observed Monday, January 2.
Read More
Russell City Council to Hold Special Meeting, Work Study Jan. 3

Russell City Council 5-19-15The Russell City Council will hold a special meeting and its monthly work study Tuesday, January 3 at 4:30 PM at City Hall.
Read More
Folks Encouraged to Participate in First Day Hike at Wilson State Park

First Day HikeWe start each year with a sense of optimism – new year, new day, new beginning. So how about starting a new tradition that's not only fun but healthy – start 2017 with a First Day Hike at one of Kansas' 26 state parks, including Wilson State Park.
Read More
Osen Receives Fred White Sports Broadcasting Scholarship

Avery OsenAvery Osen of Winfield received the $2,000 Fred White Sports Broadcasting Scholarship from the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism at Kansas State University earlier this year in April.
Read More

Read More Local News

Latest Local Sports

Area Basketball Schedule - Tuesday, Jan. 3

BasketballFour of the five schools in the KRSL listening area are back on the hardwood after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
Read More
KBCA Rankings - Dec. 19

KBCA LogoThe Kansas Basketball Coaches Association has released its rankings for the week of Dec. 19.
Read More
Russell Sweeps Home Opener

RHS WrestlingThe Russell High School wrestling team went 2-0 in their first home duals of the season on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Amos Morris Gym in Russell.
Read More
Russell Girls Roll, Sacred Heart Too Much for Broncos

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 58, Sacred Heart 27
Boys: Sacred Heart 84, Russell 43
Read More
Area Basketball Scores - Dec. 13

High School BasketballAll five schools in the KRSL listening area were in action on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
Read More

Read More Local Sports

Popular Russell County Links

russellchamber RS-Main-Street-Inc-Banner2 russellcountyecondev

Dream-Banner RRC-Small-Banner LCT-Banner

RCACF Banner KRSLcom-WorksSMALL 2016 USD 407 Banner2

Russell, KS weather
Russell Co Treasurer 2
Lana's Flower Co
USD 407 Website Banner
Serendipity Banner
First Congregational Church Banner
SHPTV Memberships