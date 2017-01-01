Latest Local News

RRH Addition Campaign Banner
Russell County Volunteer/Emergency Worker of the Year Nominations Sought

Russell Co. Emergency ManagementRussell/Ellsworth County Emergency Management and the 911 Communications Advisory Board are once again requesting nominations for the Volunteer/Emergency Worker of the Year.
Natoma Receives Grant to Purchase Playground Equipment, Install New Park Bathroom

Dept CommerceThe City of Natoma has been awarded $96,428 in Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase new playground equipment and install a new bathroom at its City Park. Natoma will contribute $96,428 in matching funds.
Russell Recycling Program Expands with RCACF Grant

Russell Recycling Trailers January 2017The City of Russell was recently awarded a grant from the Russell County Area Community Foundation (RCACF) that allowed for the purchase of a second recycling trailer.
RHS Winter Sports Royalty Announced

2017 RHS Winter Sports RoyaltyThe 2017 Russell High School Winter Sports Night will be held Friday, February 3 at Amos Morris Gym and the royalty and attendants for this year's ceremonies have been announced.
Get Involved in Your Downtown

Russell Main Street IncRussell Main Street, Inc. wants you to get involved in downtown Russell. The Russell Main Street Board is currently working towards a 2017 organizational transformation, which includes incorporating more community members in the efforts to keep our downtown alive.
Russell Girls, Boys Split at Ellsworth

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 60, Ellsworth 42
Boys: Ellsworth 70, Russell 65
Area Basketball Scores - Jan. 31

BasketballArea high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 31.
KBCA Rankings - Jan. 30

KBCA LogoThe Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly statewide rankings are out for the week of Jan. 30.
Broncos Take Fifth in Red Cloud (NE) Invite

RHS WrestlingThe Russell High School wrestling placed fifth out of 12 teams at the Warcat Invitational in Red Cloud, NE on Saturday, Jan. 28.
Russell Returns to League Play with Home Split

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 57, Minneapolis 35
Boys: Minneapolis 67, Russell 51
