Latest Local News
The Wilson and Natoma High School Scholars Bowl teams have qualified for the state tournament after taking first and third place at Thursday's 1A-Division 2 Regional Scholars Bowl Tournament in Natoma.
The Russell County Commissioners will meet Monday, February 6 at the County Courthouse beginning at 9 AM.
The Russell City Council will hold a special meeting and its monthly work study Tuesday, February 7 at 4:30 PM at City Hall.
The Russell High School Scholars Bowl team competed at the 3A Regional Tournament Thursday at TMP-Marian in Hays and ended its season finishing fourth place in pool play with a 3-3 record.
USD 399 Natoma-Paradise-Waldo Superintendent, K-12 Principal and High School Head Football Coach Aaron Homburg has announced his resignation from Natoma effective June 30, 2017.
Latest Local Sports
Two members of the Russell High School wrestling team are ranked in this week's Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Class 3-2-1A poll.