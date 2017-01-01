Latest Local News
Russell/Ellsworth County Emergency Management and the 911 Communications Advisory Board are once again requesting nominations for the Volunteer/Emergency Worker of the Year.
The City of Natoma has been awarded $96,428 in Community Development Block Grant funds to purchase new playground equipment and install a new bathroom at its City Park. Natoma will contribute $96,428 in matching funds.
The City of Russell was recently awarded a grant from the Russell County Area Community Foundation (RCACF) that allowed for the purchase of a second recycling trailer.
The 2017 Russell High School Winter Sports Night will be held Friday, February 3 at Amos Morris Gym and the royalty and attendants for this year's ceremonies have been announced.
Russell Main Street, Inc. wants you to get involved in downtown Russell. The Russell Main Street Board is currently working towards a 2017 organizational transformation, which includes incorporating more community members in the efforts to keep our downtown alive.
Latest Local Sports
The Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly statewide rankings are out for the week of Jan. 30.
The Russell High School wrestling placed fifth out of 12 teams at the Warcat Invitational in Red Cloud, NE on Saturday, Jan. 28.