Latest Local News

Simpson Elementary School in Russell is in the process of collecting names of prospective kindergarten students for the 2017-18 school year.
The Russell Elks Lodge held its annual Hoop Shoot Saturday at Russell High School's Amos Morris Gym.
A swearing in ceremony was held Monday morning at the Russell County Courthouse for all county and township officials elected in the November General Election.
The USD 407 Board of Education will meet Monday, January 9 at 5:30 PM at the Central Administration Office in Russell.
The Russell High School wrestling took second place at the 44th annual Ellsworth Bearcat Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.