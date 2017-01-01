RRH Addition Campaign Banner

Latest Area Closings / Cancellations

Road Conditions

Russell Area Weather Forecast

Latest Local News

Great Bend Man Arrested for Drugs, Stolen Property

Lucas WebsterA Great Bend man was arrested Thursday night in Great Bend for possession of drugs and property stolen from Susank.
Read More
Russell County Commissioners to Meet Jan. 16

Russell County Commissioners 10-19-15The Russell County Commissioners will meet Monday, January 16 at 9 AM at the Russell County Courthouse.
Read More
Russell City Council Reorganization Meeting is Jan. 17

Russell City Council 5-19-15The Russell City Council will meet Tuesday, January 17 at 4:30 PM at City Hall for its first regular meeting of 2017.
Read More
LIEAP Application Period Opens Jan. 17

LIEAPDuring the cold winter months, heating a home can be a financial strain. In order to ensure Kansans keep warm this winter, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) will begin accepting applications for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Tuesday, January 17.
Read More
2017 Storefront/Signage Grants Awarded

Russell County Economic Development and CVBRussell County Economic Development and Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the third year of storefront/signage grant awards.
Read More

Read More Local News

Latest Local Sports

Russell's Schoenberger and Suchy Undefeated in Kearney

RHS WrestlingSix members of the Russell High School wrestling team competed in the University of Nebraska-Kearney Dual Tournament in Kearney on Friday, Jan. 13.
Read More
UPDATE: Hoisington Winter Jam Brackets, Russell Games Moved to Tuesday at HHS Gym

Basketball2Brackets are now set for the Hoisington Winter Jam that will be held January 17-21.
Read More
UPDATE: Northern Plains League Tournament Bracket, Monday Games Postponed

Basketball3The Northern Plains League Mid-Season Basketball Tournament is being held Jan. 13-21.
Read More
RMS Girls Finish Second at NCAA Tourney

2017 RMS Girls Basketball Team 1-14-17The Ruppenthal Middle School girls basketball team capped off its season with a second place finish at the NCAA League Middle School Tournament in Ellsworth on Saturday, Jan. 14.
Read More
Area HS Basketball Scores - Jan. 13

High School BasketballArea high school basketball scores from Friday, Jan. 13.
Read More

Read More Local Sports

Popular Russell County Links

russellchamber RS-Main-Street-Inc-Banner2 russellcountyecondev

Dream-Banner RRC-Small-Banner LCT-Banner

RCACF Banner KRSLcom-WorksSMALL 2016 USD 407 Banner2

Russell, KS weather
2016 RS Chamber Banquet
Lana's Flower Co
USD 407 Website Banner
Infinity Fitness Banner
Woelk Ad
SHPTV Memberships