Latest Local News
A Great Bend man was arrested Thursday night in Great Bend for possession of drugs and property stolen from Susank.
The Russell County Commissioners will meet Monday, January 16 at 9 AM at the Russell County Courthouse.
The Russell City Council will meet Tuesday, January 17 at 4:30 PM at City Hall for its first regular meeting of 2017.
During the cold winter months, heating a home can be a financial strain. In order to ensure Kansans keep warm this winter, the Kansas Department for Children and Families (DCF) will begin accepting applications for its Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIEAP) on Tuesday, January 17.
Russell County Economic Development and Convention and Visitors Bureau has announced the third year of storefront/signage grant awards.
Latest Local Sports
Six members of the Russell High School wrestling team competed in the University of Nebraska-Kearney Dual Tournament in Kearney on Friday, Jan. 13.
The Ruppenthal Middle School girls basketball team capped off its season with a second place finish at the NCAA League Middle School Tournament in Ellsworth on Saturday, Jan. 14.