Latest Local News

Catch Russell Basketball @ SE-Saline on Tuesday night starting around 6pm on 95.9 Jack FM and streaming on KRSL.com.

Simpson Collecting Names of Prospective Kindergarten Students

Simpson Elementary SchoolSimpson Elementary School in Russell is in the process of collecting names of prospective kindergarten students for the 2017-18 school year.
Russell Elks Hoop Shoot Champions Crowned

Elks Hoop ShootThe Russell Elks Lodge held its annual Hoop Shoot Saturday at Russell High School's Amos Morris Gym.
Russell County, Township Officials Sworn In

County Swearing In 1-9-17 1A swearing in ceremony was held Monday morning at the Russell County Courthouse for all county and township officials elected in the November General Election.
USD 407 BOE to Meet Jan. 9

USD 407 BOE 7-13-15The USD 407 Board of Education will meet Monday, January 9 at 5:30 PM at the Central Administration Office in Russell.
EPA Designates January as National Radon Action Month

RadonThe US Environmental Protection Agency has designated January as National Radon Action Month.
Area HS Basketball Schedule - Jan. 10

Basketball3All five schools in the KRSL listening area are in action on Tuesday, Jan. 10.
KBCA Rankings - Jan 9

KBCA LogoThe Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly statewide rankings are out for the week of Jan. 9.
RHS Finishes Second in Ellsworth; Pfeifer, Suchy Take First

RHS WrestlingThe Russell High School wrestling took second place at the 44th annual Ellsworth Bearcat Invitational on Saturday, Jan. 7.
Beloit Girls, Boys Defeat Russell

RHS BasketballGirls: Beloit 38, Russell 33
Boys: Beloit 71, Russell 40
Area Basketball Scores - January 6

BasketballArea high school basketball scores from Friday, January 6.
