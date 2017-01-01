Strobel Door and Repair Banner

Catch Russell Basketball vs. Minneapolis on Friday at 6pm on 95.9 Jack FM and streaming on KRSL.com.

Latest Local News

USD 407 BOE Votes to Move Forward with GLMV Architecture

USD 407 BOE 7-13-15The USD 407 Board of Education voted unanimously to engage GLMV Architecture as the district's architectural firm for facilities improvements at a special meeting Monday evening.
Read More
Gulick Promoted to Russell Water Production Superintendent

Dan GulickDan Gulick has been promoted to the City of Russell's Water Production Superintendent position effective January 24.
Read More
Natoma Girl Wins Russell County Spelling Bee

2017 Russell County Spelling BeeThe Russell County Spelling Bee was held Tuesday, January 24 in the Ruppenthal Middle School auditorium in Russell.
Read More
Senator Moran Accepting Applications for Summer 2017 Internships

Senator Jerry MoranUS Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced Tuesday he is accepting applications for congressional internships in his Washington, D.C., Manhattan and Olathe, Kansas offices for summer 2017.
Read More
Car Versus Semi Crash Injures California Man

1-23-17 Crash 1A California man was injured in a car versus semi truck crash Monday morning on Interstate 70 near Dorrance.
Read More

Read More Local News

Latest Local Sports

Broncos Top Ellsworth on Senior Night

RHS WrestlingThe Russell High School wrestling team host their final home dual of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as they took on Ellsworth at Amos Morris Gym.
Read More
Russell Splits at Smith Center

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 65, Smith Center 31
Boys: Smith Center 60, Russell 57
Read More
Area Basketball Scores - Jan. 24

BasketballArea high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 24.
Read More
KSHSAA's Musselman Announces Retirement

Gary Musselman - KSHSAA Executive DirectorTOPEKA, Kan. - The KSHSAA Executive Board met for their regularly scheduled meeting on January 11 where KSHSAA Executive Director Gary Musselman announced his plans to retire in July of 2018.
Read More
KBCA Basketball Rankings - Jan. 23

KBCA LogoThe Kansas Basketball Coaches Association weekly statewide rankings are out for the week of Jan. 23.
Read More

Read More Local Sports

Popular Russell County Links

russellchamber RS-Main-Street-Inc-Banner2 russellcountyecondev

Dream-Banner RRC-Small-Banner LCT-Banner

RCACF Banner KRSLcom-WorksSMALL 2016 USD 407 Banner2

Russell, KS weather
2017 Home Expo Square Banner
The Closet Boutique
Russell Livestock Banner
RRC Newsletter Banner
First Congregational Church Banner
Happy Birthday Banner