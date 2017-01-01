Latest Local News
The Russell Backpack Fund has surpassed its fundraising goal of $5,000 in a matching grant challenge.
The Russell County Commissioners will meet Tuesday, January 3 at 9 AM at the Courthouse due to the New Years holiday observed Monday, January 2.
The Russell City Council will hold a special meeting and its monthly work study Tuesday, January 3 at 4:30 PM at City Hall.
We start each year with a sense of optimism – new year, new day, new beginning. So how about starting a new tradition that's not only fun but healthy – start 2017 with a First Day Hike at one of Kansas' 26 state parks, including Wilson State Park.
Avery Osen of Winfield received the $2,000 Fred White Sports Broadcasting Scholarship from the A.Q. Miller School of Journalism at Kansas State University earlier this year in April.
Latest Local Sports
Four of the five schools in the KRSL listening area are back on the hardwood after the holiday break on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The Russell High School wrestling team went 2-0 in their first home duals of the season on Thursday, Dec. 15 at Amos Morris Gym in Russell.