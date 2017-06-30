Latest Local News

RRH Addition Campaign Banner

Wilson, Natoma Scholars Bowl Teams Qualify for State

Scholars BowlThe Wilson and Natoma High School Scholars Bowl teams have qualified for the state tournament after taking first and third place at Thursday's 1A-Division 2 Regional Scholars Bowl Tournament in Natoma.
Russell County Commissioners to Meet Feb. 6

County Commissioners 1-16-17The Russell County Commissioners will meet Monday, February 6 at the County Courthouse beginning at 9 AM.
Russell City Council to Hold Special Meeting, Work Study Feb. 7

Russell City Council 5-19-15The Russell City Council will hold a special meeting and its monthly work study Tuesday, February 7 at 4:30 PM at City Hall.
RHS Scholars Bowl Team Ends Season at Regionals

Scholars BowlThe Russell High School Scholars Bowl team competed at the 3A Regional Tournament Thursday at TMP-Marian in Hays and ended its season finishing fourth place in pool play with a 3-3 record.
Homburg Announces Resignation from USD 399

Aaron HomburgUSD 399 Natoma-Paradise-Waldo Superintendent, K-12 Principal and High School Head Football Coach Aaron Homburg has announced his resignation from Natoma effective June 30, 2017.
Area HS Basketball Schedule - Feb. 3

High School BasketballAll five schools in the KRSL listening area are back on the hardwood on Friday, Feb. 3.
Broncos Split Double Dual at SES

RHS WrestlingThe Russell High School wrestling team went 1-1 in a double dual at SE-Saline on Thursday, Feb. 2.
Two RHS Wrestlers Ranked in KWCA Poll

KWCA LogoTwo members of the Russell High School wrestling team are ranked in this week's Kansas Wrestling Coaches Association Class 3-2-1A poll.
Russell Girls, Boys Split at Ellsworth

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 60, Ellsworth 42
Boys: Ellsworth 70, Russell 65
Area Basketball Scores - Jan. 31

BasketballArea high school basketball scores from Tuesday, January 31.
