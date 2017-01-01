Latest Local News
Osborne County is starting a countywide foundation and they have an exciting opportunity this February through the "Love Your County" Campaign 2017.
The USD 407 Board of Education will hold a special meeting Monday, January 23 at 5 PM at the Central Administration Office in Russell to interview architecture companies for facilities planning.
Three men elected to the Russell City Council in November took their oaths of office at Tuesday's regular monthly Council meeting and outgoing Councilman Paul Phillips was honored for his service.
Russell residents who have downed tree limbs from this weekend's ice storm are asked to place the limbs curbside and call the City Building at 483-6311 with your name and address. City crews will begin picking up tree limbs from this storm on Monday, January 23, and will continue picking them up as time permits.
Latest Local Sports
Basketball teams from four of the five KRSL listening area schools were in action on Friday, January 20.