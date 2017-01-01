Latest Local News
The 2017 Russell High School Winter Sports Night will be held Friday, February 3 at Amos Morris Gym and the royalty and attendants for this year's ceremonies have been announced.
St. John Lutheran Church and USD 407 thank the Russell community for its support in raising money for the Russell Community Backpack Fund Endowment. The program is now fully endowed, but the work is only beginning.
Smoky Hills Public Television viewers have the opportunity to hear from area legislators and ask questions through the local production The Kansas Legislature. The first episode of the new season will air Friday, February 3 at 7 PM.
Kansas is now experiencing widespread influenza activity, with increased influenza cases seen in most regions of the state.
Leaders of groups representing Kansas counties and cities are arguing for the repeal or overhaul of a state-imposed property tax lid.
Latest Local Sports
After hosting a dual on Tuesday, the Russell High School wrestling team was right back into action on Thursday, Jan. 26 with a dual in Plainville.
The Russell High School wrestling team host their final home dual of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as they took on Ellsworth at Amos Morris Gym.