Radke - Banner Ad #1

Latest Local News

RHS Winter Sports Royalty Announced

2017 RHS Winter Sports RoyaltyThe 2017 Russell High School Winter Sports Night will be held Friday, February 3 at Amos Morris Gym and the royalty and attendants for this year's ceremonies have been announced.
Read More
St. John Lutheran Church Provides an Update on the Russell Community Backpack Program

Backpack ProgramSt. John Lutheran Church and USD 407 thank the Russell community for its support in raising money for the Russell Community Backpack Fund Endowment. The program is now fully endowed, but the work is only beginning.
Read More
SHPTV Program The Kansas Legislature Returns in February

The Kansas LegislatureSmoky Hills Public Television viewers have the opportunity to hear from area legislators and ask questions through the local production The Kansas Legislature. The first episode of the new season will air Friday, February 3 at 7 PM.
Read More
Widespread Influenza Activity Occurring in Kansas

Flu SeasonKansas is now experiencing widespread influenza activity, with increased influenza cases seen in most regions of the state.
Read More
County, City Leaders Fight for Overhaul of Kansas Property Tax Lid

Kansas State CapitolLeaders of groups representing Kansas counties and cities are arguing for the repeal or overhaul of a state-imposed property tax lid.
Read More

Read More Local News

Latest Local Sports

Russell Returns to League Play with Home Split

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 57, Minneapolis 35
Boys: Minneapolis 67, Russell 51
Read More
Area Basketball Scores - January 27

BasketballArea high school basketball scores from Friday, January 27.
Read More
RHS Rolls in Plainville

RHS WrestlingAfter hosting a dual on Tuesday, the Russell High School wrestling team was right back into action on Thursday, Jan. 26 with a dual in Plainville.
Read More
Broncos Top Ellsworth on Senior Night

RHS WrestlingThe Russell High School wrestling team host their final home dual of the season on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as they took on Ellsworth at Amos Morris Gym.
Read More
Russell Splits at Smith Center

RHS BasketballGirls: Russell 65, Smith Center 31
Boys: Smith Center 60, Russell 57
Read More

Read More Local Sports

Popular Russell County Links

russellchamber RS-Main-Street-Inc-Banner2 russellcountyecondev

Dream-Banner RRC-Small-Banner LCT-Banner

RCACF Banner KRSLcom-WorksSMALL 2016 USD 407 Banner2

Russell, KS weather
2017 Home Expo Square Banner
Lana's Flower Co
Town & Country Animal Hospital Banner1
Serendipity Banner
Woelk Ad
Happy Birthday Banner